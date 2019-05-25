Politics
A Labour MP Sets The Record Straight About Who Really Represents The Working Class

Guy Matthews' blistering denunciation of UKIP went viral this week.
Britain's Labour Party is often derided by the far right, much like the Democrats here, as really being run by liberal elites rather than those who "fully understand working-class concerns." Guy Matthews, an MP from Retford, has heard that bullshit too often and went off, setting the record straight in a video that went viral on Facebook and Twitter.

Or as he says in the video, "I’m closer to a Jamaican born brickie than I am Jacob Rees-Mogg. I've got more in common with a Polish hotel maid than I do with Nigel Farage. There's a lot of money and effort that goes into obscuring that simple truth."

He's garnered much praise on twitter for saying what needed to be said.


