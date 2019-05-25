A Labour MP Sets The Record Straight About Who Really Represents The Working Class

Britain's Labour Party is often derided by the far right, much like the Democrats here, as really being run by liberal elites rather than those who "fully understand working-class concerns." Guy Matthews, an MP from Retford, has heard that bullshit too often and went off, setting the record straight in a video that went viral on Facebook and Twitter.
Or as he says in the video, "I’m closer to a Jamaican born brickie than I am Jacob Rees-Mogg. I've got more in common with a Polish hotel maid than I do with Nigel Farage. There's a lot of money and effort that goes into obscuring that simple truth."
He's garnered much praise on twitter for saying what needed to be said.
WHYYY did I wait so long to watch this?? So happy to share with my American friends after it’s made the rounds here in the UK. pic.twitter.com/6Jfuu7uRcw
— rob delaney (@robdelaney) May 25, 2019
"I am closer to a Jamaican born brickie than I am Jacob Rees-Mogg. I've got more in common with a Polish hotel maid than I do with Nigel Farage. There's a lot of money and effort that goes into obscuring that simple truth."
This is simple but really goodpic.twitter.com/G8xtN9pqdO
— Sunny Hundal (@sunny_hundal) May 23, 2019