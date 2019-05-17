Remember NO OBSTRUCTION, NO COLLUSION??? Mike Flynn Says Otherwise

Last night, thanks to unsealed documents in Michael Flynn's sentencing, we learned Flynn gave the Mueller investigation evidence connecting Trump to obstruction, including a voicemail from Trump's personal attorney.

"[I]t wouldn't surprise me if you've gone on to make a deal with ... the government," the attorney said in the voicemail message, according to Mueller. [I]f... there's information that implicates the President, then we've got a national security issue [so] ... we need some kind of heads up. Just for the sake of protecting all our interests if we can .... [R]emember what we've always said about the President and his feelings toward Flynn and, that still remains."

Oh, and he shared internal documents from "senior campaign officials" about reaching out to Wikileaks to get the emails they stole from the DNC and the Clinton campaign. They wanted to change the subject from the Access Hollywood tapes.

Now: DC judge orders USDOJ to post public transcript of Michael Flynn voicemail that purports to capture Trump/ Congress efforts "that could have affected both his willingness to cooperate and the completeness of that cooperation.

So there's your likely Russian collusion, boys and girls! It probably isn't enough to charge him with conspiracy (the threshold is high), but it will kick the wind out of the Blowhard In Chief in a major way.

Also: Someone "connected to Congress" contacted Flynn to dissuade his cooperation. Who could it be?

Also: Someone "connected to Congress" contacted Flynn to dissuade his cooperation. Who could it be?

Judge Emmet Sullivan gave prosecutors until May 31st to file a transcript of the voicemail message, as well as transcripts of any other recordings of Flynn including his conversations with Russian officials. (Kislyak.)

I think what we're going to find is a conversation in which Flynn agrees to have Trump lift Russian sanctions. Stock up on popcorn!