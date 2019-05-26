Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

That guy putting Theresa May's tears into proper perspective? He's The Guardian's columnist Owen Jones. And he brilliantly and succinctly explained not only why no one should be bothered about the delicate feelings of wealthy elite politicians as they pay the price for their own bad policies, but exactly on whom the media should be focusing: those who are forced to live with the results of the elite politicians.

Imagine how very different these shows would be if the focus was like Jones'. Could Chuck Todd ever conceive of asking Sarah Sanders about the impact of Trump's policies on actual people? Would Chris Wallace remind Lindsey Graham as he whines about Trump's alleged persecution about how migrant families feel after attempting to apply for legal asylum and having their children ripped from their arms only to die in custody?

Well, let me put my vote for making it so. It would go a long way towards educating the public, and regaining trust in the media again.

Imagine that.

