Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute

Tammy Bruce Wins A 'Stupid, Even For Fox' Prize For Saying This

A truly stupid analysis from the couch at Fox and Friends
By Frances Langum
21 hours ago by Frances Langum
Views:

Brian Kilmeade, eat your heart out.

Tammy Bruce filled a spot on the Fox and Friends couch Wednesday morning, and made a truly idiotic statement about Robert Mueller's letter to Bob Barr.

"It seems to me like a diva ... this being Mueller, who didn't like the fact that Barr was effectively interpreting the report ... maybe there's just not enough drama for some of these individuals, I don't know."

Robert Mueller (who does not have Twitter, Instagram, or a single leak in over 22 months of investigations, is a Marine veteran of the Vietnam War and recipient of the Bronze Star) could not be reached for comment. But we do have his letter to Robert Barr:

Tammy why don't you get up off that Fox News couch and point out in Mueller's letter where you think the "diva" appears.

We'll wait.


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.