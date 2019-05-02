Tammy Bruce Wins A 'Stupid, Even For Fox' Prize For Saying This

Brian Kilmeade, eat your heart out.

Tammy Bruce filled a spot on the Fox and Friends couch Wednesday morning, and made a truly idiotic statement about Robert Mueller's letter to Bob Barr.

"It seems to me like a diva ... this being Mueller, who didn't like the fact that Barr was effectively interpreting the report ... maybe there's just not enough drama for some of these individuals, I don't know."

Robert Mueller (who does not have Twitter, Instagram, or a single leak in over 22 months of investigations, is a Marine veteran of the Vietnam War and recipient of the Bronze Star) could not be reached for comment. But we do have his letter to Robert Barr:

BREAKING: Letter from Special Counsel Robert Mueller to Attorney General Barr. pic.twitter.com/oDJm6coP8G — House Judiciary Dems (@HouseJudiciary) May 1, 2019

Tammy why don't you get up off that Fox News couch and point out in Mueller's letter where you think the "diva" appears.

We'll wait.