Tammy Bruce Wins A 'Stupid, Even For Fox' Prize For Saying This

Brian Kilmeade, eat your heart out.
Tammy Bruce filled a spot on the Fox and Friends couch Wednesday morning, and made a truly idiotic statement about Robert Mueller's letter to Bob Barr.
"It seems to me like a diva ... this being Mueller, who didn't like the fact that Barr was effectively interpreting the report ... maybe there's just not enough drama for some of these individuals, I don't know."
Robert Mueller (who does not have Twitter, Instagram, or a single leak in over 22 months of investigations, is a Marine veteran of the Vietnam War and recipient of the Bronze Star) could not be reached for comment. But we do have his letter to Robert Barr:
Tammy why don't you get up off that Fox News couch and point out in Mueller's letter where you think the "diva" appears.
We'll wait.
Comments