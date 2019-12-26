Media Bites
Fox And Friends: How Dare Forbes Rank Ivanka Lower Than Angela Merkel

Somehow, Ivanka Trump outranks the Chancellor of Germany in Fox's "powerful women" list?
By Frances Langum
9 hours ago by Frances Langum
We almost missed this gem from earlier this month.

Tammy (who?) Bruce brought on Fox and Friends to prop up Ivanka Trump's power rankings.

How dare Forbes Magazine rank the so-called president's spawn as lower in power rankings than

The Chancellor of Germany
The head of the International Monetary Fund and
The Speaker of the House of Representatives?

So sorry, Ivanka, that you didn't rank as high as Oprah or Queen Elizabeth, either.

But hey, you beat Rhianna and Taylor Swift, so "shake it off."

Steve Doocy had to make this about the Trump family, that somehow Angela Merkel's only claim to fame is that she “has been praised for standing up to Donald Trump”.

Tammy Bruce, who huh did not make the list, said it would be preferable to have on the list “women who are actually recognized as doing good things for women” at the top of the list.


