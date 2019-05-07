Yesterday—after both strategic hire AG Bill ‘Low’ Barr and living typo Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin told high-ranking members of Congress to bite them—the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York climbed out its hole, did not see its shadow and declared that we will have 6 more months of subpoenaing Candidate Stupid’s 2016 Goat Rodeo Inaugural Committee.

SDNY is looking into a long list of crimes, including (alpha sorted, sorta):

conspiracy against the US

contributions in the name of another person

false statements

FEC disclosure violations

mail fraud

money laundering

taking Ameros from foreign nations

wire fraud

You know, best practices from Grifter Inc.

The people who ran the inaugural committee grift are socialites and do not currently work for Prznint Stupid: he cannot claim any sort of executive privilege or even order them to cover his orange ass, so they have every reason to warble like the White-Breasted Butt Nugget outside of my bedroom window (and yes, birds are jerks).

So the best that Fat Nixon can do is to have Low Barr do the ol’ Saturday Night Massacre on the US Attorneys, and that might prove to be problematical in a totally obvious Obstruction of Justice kinda way, and boy howdy, will the DOJ be waiting for the day they leave office and are no longer covered by that stupid sitting prznint immunity thingie.

Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors