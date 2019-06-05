Home
Politics
CLTV
MediaBites
Search this site:
Search
Login
|
Register
Username:
*
Password:
*
Forgot password?
Remember my login on this computer
Entertainment
6/05/19 8:30pm
Read time: 0 minutes
Comments
On-Air News Bloopers For May 2019
When you're broadcasting live, what could possibly go wrong? Everything. (open thread)
By
Frances Langum
Open thread below...
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Flipboard
Email
More C&L Coverage
Open Thread - News Bloopers Of The Month
Best News Bloopers for May 2015
May 31, 2015
By
Frances Langum
Open Thread - News Bloopers Of The Month
Best News Bloopers for May 2015
May 31, 2015
By
Frances Langum
Open Thread - Best Bloopers Of 2015
Time for the best news bloopers of the year...
Dec 11, 2015
By
Frances Langum
Open Thread - News Bloopers Of The Month
Some of these might have a swear in them.
Jun 01, 2018
By
Frances Langum
Open Thread - Best Bloopers Of 2015
Time for the best news bloopers of the year...
Dec 11, 2015
By
Frances Langum
Open Thread - Halloween News Bloopers
Local news gets it wrong, hilarity ensues.
Oct 19, 2018
By
Frances Langum
Comments
We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our
Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016)
for information on our posting policy.
Search this site:
Search
Home
CLTV
Politics
Media Bites
Entertainment
Activism
Sports
Tech
Green
Business
Yesteryear
Misc