Cadet Bone Spur: 'I Was Never A Fan' Of The Vietnam War

Donald Trump was interviewed by Piers Morgan on "Good Morning Britain" Wednesday morning, and when asked about his draft-dodging the Vietnam War, he replied he was "not a fan" of the war and the Viet Cong weren't the Nazis.

WTF does that have to do with anything?

Morgan said, “You were, um, not able to serve in Vietnam because of a bone spur condition in your feet. Do you wish you had been able to serve, would you have like to have served your country?”

Instead of saying he would've liked to have served his country, Trump gave this astonishing reply.

Trump replied, “Well I was never a fan of that war. I’ll be honest with you, I thought it was a terrible war, I thought it was very far away, nobody ever, you know, you’re talking about Vietnam, and at that time, nobody ever heard of the country, today they are doing very well, in fact, on trade, they are brutal. They are very brutal.”

Most of the country thought it was a terrible war, imbecile.

And tell that to the 58,000 Americans who died in that conflict, many of those were drafted into service and had no choice.

Most of those young men didn't have the resources to come up with a "bone spurs" diagnosis or college deferment. Trump's responses to Piers Morgan threw salt on the wound of those that died and served in Vietnam. (A hat tip to you, John McCain.)

Trump continued, "This isn’t like I’m fighting against Nazi Germany, I’m fighting, we’re fighting against Hitler. And I was like a lot of people, now I wasn’t out in the streets marching, I wasn’t saying, you know, I’m going to move to Canada, which a lot of people did. But no, I was not a fan of that war, that war was not something we should have been involved in.”

If Trump's father wasn't rich he would have protested on the streets or indeed tried to flee to Canada. Give us all a break, you coward.

To change the subject he made some weird remarks that the Vietnamese are terrific negotiators on trade. Who gives a f**k about their trade acumen?

Piers sensed Donald's comfortability with the questions said, “Would you like to have served generally, perhaps in another…”

“I would not have minded that at all, I would have been honored, but I think I make for it right now."

Honored? Trump had the chance, but dishonored himself.

"Look, $700 billion I gave last year, and this year $716 billion. And I think I’m making up for it rapidly because we’re rebuilding our military at a level that it’s never seen before," Trump said.

Trump considers the bloated Pentagon budget his personal gift. Of course.

Taking billions of dollars away from the American people for an unnecessary buildup of the military industrial complex (that already far surpasses any of the nations in the world) is a ludicrous defense of his cowardice.