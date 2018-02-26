Cadet Bone Spurs Brags He'd Run At School Shooter Unarmed

By Frances Langum
9 hours ago by Frances Langum
up

He lies even when he knows everyone knows he's lying.

CNBC:

President Donald Trump criticized a sheriff's deputy again Monday for failing to take action during the shooting massacre of 17 people at a Florida high school on Feb. 14.

The president suggested he personally would have taken action in a similar situation. He called the sheriff's office's conduct "disgusting" and said the deputies "weren't exactly Medal of Honor winners."

"I really believe I'd run in there even if I didn't have a weapon. And I think most of the people in this room would have done that too," the president told a meeting of 39 state governors at the White House.

No they wouldn't Donald. And Twitter was happy to "run in there" with receipts on Trump's history of cowardice:

Don't forget that Trump also has an irrational fear of windmills and TV sharks.

And again, I ask CNN and MSNBC to stop streaming him. Monitor, clip and share. It works!


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Mueller Files

Latest from CLTV