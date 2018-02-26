Cadet Bone Spurs Brags He'd Run At School Shooter Unarmed
He lies even when he knows everyone knows he's lying.
President Donald Trump criticized a sheriff's deputy again Monday for failing to take action during the shooting massacre of 17 people at a Florida high school on Feb. 14.
The president suggested he personally would have taken action in a similar situation. He called the sheriff's office's conduct "disgusting" and said the deputies "weren't exactly Medal of Honor winners."
"I really believe I'd run in there even if I didn't have a weapon. And I think most of the people in this room would have done that too," the president told a meeting of 39 state governors at the White House.
No they wouldn't Donald. And Twitter was happy to "run in there" with receipts on Trump's history of cowardice:
Don't forget that Trump also has an irrational fear of windmills and TV sharks.
And again, I ask CNN and MSNBC to stop streaming him. Monitor, clip and share. It works!
Comments