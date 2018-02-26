Cadet Bone Spurs Brags He'd Run At School Shooter Unarmed

He lies even when he knows everyone knows he's lying.

Trump isn't delusional about this. He's just lying. Trump supporters who believe this lie are deeply delusional. https://t.co/8a37mZdma8 — Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) February 26, 2018

President Donald Trump criticized a sheriff's deputy again Monday for failing to take action during the shooting massacre of 17 people at a Florida high school on Feb. 14. The president suggested he personally would have taken action in a similar situation. He called the sheriff's office's conduct "disgusting" and said the deputies "weren't exactly Medal of Honor winners." "I really believe I'd run in there even if I didn't have a weapon. And I think most of the people in this room would have done that too," the president told a meeting of 39 state governors at the White House.

No they wouldn't Donald. And Twitter was happy to "run in there" with receipts on Trump's history of cowardice:

Trump claims he would have been a hero, running unarmed into the school shooting. But in 2008, he bragged about watching an 80 year-old bleed out in front of him at Mar-a-Lago & fretted about the marble floor but did nothing because it was "disgusting." https://t.co/HxOi70oZES pic.twitter.com/8RGR4OEkJv — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) February 26, 2018

You'd run into gunfire, unarmed, to save children? Really? You can't even take responsibility for your outright lies. Brave you are not. https://t.co/BAy0880uHn — Debe💜 (@laladytoclt) February 26, 2018

Don't forget that Trump also has an irrational fear of windmills and TV sharks.

trump said he won’t swim in the ocean because he’s afraid of sharks https://t.co/DfOVurntKM — pete (@petemccoub) February 26, 2018

And again, I ask CNN and MSNBC to stop streaming him. Monitor, clip and share. It works!