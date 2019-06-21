C&L's Late Nite Music Club With The Kinks

It's the first day of summer. It's also Ray Davies of the Kinks birthday today. From their eleventh studio album, the concept album from 1973 titled Preservation: Act 1, here's one appropriate for both kinda days.
What are you listening to tonight?
|Preservation Act 1 - The Kinks
|
Artist: The Kinks
