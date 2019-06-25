Dems Clash Over House Border Bill While Trying To Stop More Deportations

CNN's Lauren Fox reports from Capitol Hill about the attempts to hash out a solution to the border crisis before the holiday break -- and in time to stop Trump from his latest deportation plans.

"Democrats were huddling last night with Nancy Pelosi as progressives and the members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus are arguing with her that the House version of the border supplemental bill does not do enough to place restrictions on what the Trump administration can do with their money at the border," she said.

"House leaders are still hoping to put their version of the bill on the floor as soon as today. Meanwhile, the senate, which is controlled by majority leader Mitch McConnell and Republicans, they have their own version of a border supplemental bill, $4.6 billion with $2.8 million going to the Office of Refugees and Resettlement. They're having a disagreement now about whether or not they move forward with that proposal, which Senate Republicans and democrats passed out of the appropriations committee, 30-1 on a bipartisan vote, how to move forward on their bill.

"And the big questions: How do Republicans in the Senate and Democrats in the House come together, assuming House Democrats can put their differences aside and get a bill out of the House of Representatives? A lot of moving parts this morning. One Democratic source who was in the meeting with House Democrats last night argued of Nancy pelosi, 'This is the hardest she has had to work for a bill in her speakership. I just think the leadership approached this all wrong, so a lot of moving parts this morning. Big question, whether or not they can get this done by the end of the week when the Office of Refugee Settlement runs of money."

Politico reports the bill was essentially done, but progressive members of the House Democratic caucus demanded changes to the bill that make it unlikely to meet the Trump-set deadline. Rep. llhan Omar voiced opposition to the current plan. "We are not just asking for simple changes to be made into this bill, but to go back to the drawing board and really address this from a humanitarian issue," she said.

↓ Story continues below ↓

In the same meeting, Pelosi warned that if Democrats failed to pass this, they "could get jammed with the Senate's much less desirable version, according to sources in the room."