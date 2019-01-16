Republicans Whine After Failure To Lure Moderate Dems Into Paying For The Wall

Moderate Democrats refused to be pawns in Trump's attempt to split them away from Speaker Pelosi when they were invited to a last-minute lunch, planned by the White House to lure them to the dark side.

This was an action by a naïve and unsophisticated White House, whose intent was even too obvious for Democratic members from the Blue Dog Coalition.

They were asked to the White House to discuss funding for president's promised border wall and a partial government shutdown now nearing the one-month mark. Trump's strategy, White House officials say, is to make an end-run around Democratic leaders and cut a deal that builds the wall and opens the government.

When these members refused the invitation Republicans' only recourse was to whine and complain that Democrats refused to show up. That's called party unity, Republicans. Get over yourselves.

Republican Rodney Davis from Illinois went to the press and complained the Democrats refused to join them as well as Mike Pence and Donald Trump.

"This was supposed to be a bipartisan lunch at but not a single Democrat offered to come here and negotiate how we end this partial shutdown."

Georgia Congressman Doug Collins joined Sandra Smith from America's Newsroom to bitch and moan.

"We saw a President that was resolute. We saw a president that was willing," he said.

Trump invited members that weren't empowered to negotiate any deal on behalf of the party so again this was an attempt that failed and showed what a terrible negotiator he is.

I sure hope the nine Republicans who had no power at all to negotiate enjoyed their Wendy's, Carl's Jr. and White Castle hamberders.