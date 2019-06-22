Donnie Deutsch Tone Polices Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Usage Of The Term "Concentration Camps"

They are in cages.
They sleep on concrete floors with mylar blankets, packed like sardines
They are fed undefrosted frozen food and white rice.
They are denied soap and toothpaste.
They are denied education, entertainment or even care.
Children as young as 8 are caring for babies, clothes filthy.
They are severely ill and dying.
But please, don't be so crass as to call the migrant detention centers on the border concentration camps. That's so mean.
This is actually the argument made-- not once, but at least twice--by supposedly liberal-leaning MSNBC. The first time was by Chuck Todd, but this weekend, was picked up by Donnie Deutsch.
Apparently not one person in the halls of MSNBC is remotely familiar with the Weimar Republic. Because if we're more worried about terminology than what is happening to children within whatever you want to call these centers, we're already halfway down that slippery slope to the Third Reich.
And I think, at this point, it's important to point out that Somali pirates are more humane than the administration that Donny Deutsch is trying to protect.
And so are the Iranian mullahs who imprisoned journalist Jason Rezaian
But please, let's all be civil to those who would treat children this way.