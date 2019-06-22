Donnie Deutsch Tone Polices Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Usage Of The Term "Concentration Camps"

They are in cages.

They sleep on concrete floors with mylar blankets, packed like sardines

They are fed undefrosted frozen food and white rice.

They are denied soap and toothpaste.

They are denied education, entertainment or even care.

Children as young as 8 are caring for babies, clothes filthy.

They are severely ill and dying.

But please, don't be so crass as to call the migrant detention centers on the border concentration camps. That's so mean.

This is actually the argument made-- not once, but at least twice--by supposedly liberal-leaning MSNBC. The first time was by Chuck Todd, but this weekend, was picked up by Donnie Deutsch.

Apparently not one person in the halls of MSNBC is remotely familiar with the Weimar Republic. Because if we're more worried about terminology than what is happening to children within whatever you want to call these centers, we're already halfway down that slippery slope to the Third Reich.

@Msnbc Donnie Deutsch is more outraged by @AOC's words than the camps. Talk abt the camps & the horrors occurring in there. We're committing crimes against humanity & he is worried about words? Children are dying & we are causing life long mental health damage by separating them. — Caffee Taylor (@primacornice) June 23, 2019

#donniedeutsch

It was not concentration camps where the deaths were committed, but death camps, two different places. One inside Germany the other not! — Thomas Neumann (@TNTUAZ) June 23, 2019

The border agents got so mad about a lost lice comb that they took away the children's blankets and mats.



Children had to sleep on the floor as a punishment for losing the comb.



When are we going to #CloseTheCamps? https://t.co/2XaFIMbi7j — RAICES (@RAICESTEXAS) June 22, 2019

It’s interesting. When I was deployed to Iraq, we had detainee camps WITH free medical check ups, food, water, and education resources while they were detained. Why can’t we have those resources in America? I don’t understand it. Just #CloseTheCamps #ConcentrationCamps — 𝓚𝓮𝓿𝓲𝓷 𝓟𝓵𝓪𝓷𝓽𝔃 (@KevinPlantz) June 22, 2019

Years from now, students in school will be taught about people getting rounded up, and put into camps in cages and denied basic human rights.



And they'll have to distinguish which fascist country was doing this.



Those who forget their past...#CloseTheCamps#ProtectEachOther pic.twitter.com/HeBZ18JrGU

↓ Story continues below ↓ — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) June 22, 2019

Which is why, confronted with mounting homegrown evil, proud nationalists are nit-picking about the semantics of "concentration camps." They need to hold fast to their faith that *their* chauvinism is different -- that "never again" will never mean them, will never be now. — Will Wilkinson 🌐 (@willwilkinson) June 22, 2019

“You’re in detention camps NOT concentration camps,” screamed MAGA supporters at 250 malnourished sleep deprived children ripped from their parents caked in mucus & feces in a cement cage made to hold 25 people.#CloseTheCamps — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@QasimRashid) June 23, 2019

I cannot believe where we are. We rationalized torture a decade ago. We have now rationalized concentration camps. We have rationalized mistreating of children. And so many of the blind still call America great. Great nations don't abuse children. We are not great. #CloseTheCamps https://t.co/h6WuKkAeV0 — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) June 22, 2019

Not concentration camps btw pic.twitter.com/WTIgCxjHeJ — Bobby Schreiber (@Bobbito1234) June 23, 2019

GOP: Socialism!

GOP: Death Tax!

GOP: Death Panels!

GOP: Chain Migration!



Democrats: “Concentration camps”



GOP: “HOW DARE YOU USE A WORD THAT IS TECHNICALLY ACCURATE BUT CARRIES NEGATIVE CONNOTATIONS!” — Nathan H. Rubin (@NathanHRubin) June 22, 2019

how exactly... are these not concentration camps ? ? ? pic.twitter.com/ArwoxOwt5Y — osinaughti (@osinachies) June 23, 2019

I see the triggered Trumpsters have picked up on this tweet and are apoplectic with equivocation and denial.



Sorry gang, if the term “concentration camps” makes you uncomfortable, just imagine how those innocent kids must feel. Get your guy to close the camps. #CloseTheCamps — [Andy/Spain] (@andyspain) June 22, 2019

And I think, at this point, it's important to point out that Somali pirates are more humane than the administration that Donny Deutsch is trying to protect.

Somali pirates gave me toothpaste & soap. https://t.co/K8zCP3IVMm — Michael Scott Moore (@MichaelSctMoore) June 22, 2019

And so are the Iranian mullahs who imprisoned journalist Jason Rezaian

I had a toothbrush and toothpaste — not exactly Aquafresh or Tom’s — from the first night. Actually, I had almost nothing else in my cell while I was in solitary confinement. I was allowed to shower every couple of days. https://t.co/3Jc4U5g9Uy — Jason Rezaian (@jrezaian) June 22, 2019

But please, let's all be civil to those who would treat children this way.