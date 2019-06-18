Fox Host Melts Down Over AOC 'Concentration Camp' Remarks

On Monday, AOC compared what the Trump administration is doing with their family separation and child detention policy to putting up "concentration camps" on Instagram.

She later tweeted this out:

And for the shrieking Republicans who don’t know the difference: concentration camps are not the same as death camps.



Concentration camps are considered by experts as “the mass detention of civilians without trial.”



And that’s exactly what this administration is doing. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 18, 2019

Her statement has caused conservatives to convulse and feign outrage, as usual.

Who knew the mere mention of "concentration camps" immediately designates that person(s) as an anti-Semite?

Since Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is one of Fox News' most wanted, on this morning's America's Newsroom, Bill Hemmer, a host who tries to build himself as a straight-shooting journalist had a complete meltdown over her characterization and claimed AOC owed the Jewish community an apology.

After playing a video snippet of AOC's words, Hemmer said, "She's not afraid of throwing out these phrases."

Hemmer was disturbed, " I don't think she's been to the border yet..."

Guest Art Del Cueto from the National Border Patrol Council said, "I've had it up to here with all these individuals trying to compare the situation camps to what we're doing..."

What would they call putting children in cages after separating them from family? A typical Trump policy decision?

Hemmer angrily ranted, "She used the extermination of six million people!"

He continued, "Has she ever been to Yad Vashem in Jerusalem? Or Auschwitz Berkinau in Southern Poland? Or Dachau in Germany? ‘Never again’ is the phrase that Jews all over the world use to make sure that the extermination between 1939 and 1945 never happens again.”

Hemmer was livid, “And she’s using concentration camps to describe what’s happening on the Southern border."

"How in the world is that acceptable? Does she not owe every Jew on this planet an apology?” Hemmer claimed.

Does Trump owe every migrant caged and then who died at least an apology, Bill?

Trump's behavior defending neo-Nazis after the Charlottesville murder during a white nationalist march that took place there has left conservatives nowhere to go. So any word or a turn of a phrase is their impetus to take the anti-Semitic stench of the Trump administration.

AOC also said, "A presidency that creates concentration camps is fascist, and it’s very difficult to say that.”

We have to call them as we see them. Trump even admitted to ABC News that he above the law and is an Imperial Pres. who can do anything he wants. What would you call that?

Lynne Cheney jumped on Twitter to accuse her as well but instead got schooled:

Hey Rep. Cheney, since you’re so eager to “educate me,” I’m curious:



What do YOU call building mass camps of people being detained without a trial?



How would you dress up DHS’s mass separation of thousands children at the border from their parents? https://t.co/OOfrrfa1Ew — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 18, 2019

If AOC had used the term "internment camps" instead, I imagine Bill Hemmer and Ms. Cheney would be demanding she apologize to all the Japanese people in the world.

Liz - please don't even pretend to speak on behalf of Jewish people. It's insulting & you better believe that every Jew hears "mass deportations" & "children in cages" at a cellular level. @AOC is right. You are wrong. Be better. — Rabbi Jill Zimmerman (@RabbiJill) June 18, 2019

It is so unbelievably antisemitic of non-Jews like @Liz_Cheney to claim their blatant defenses of the president—who literally hired a Nazi (Gorka) to work in the White House and who regularly promotes anti-Jewish conspiracy theories—are defenses of Jews. — Sophie Ellman-Golan (@EgSophie) June 18, 2019