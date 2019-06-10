Politics
Trump And Macron's 'Friendship Tree' Has Died

A tree meant to symbolically represent ties between France and the United States died in quarantine.
Ironically, a tree meant to symbolize the "tenacity of friendship" between the two nations died almost as soon as it got here. As one twitter user put it, 'When even the trees troll you...'

Source: The Guardian

It was a symbolic gift from Emmanuel Macron to Donald Trump at the height of their “bromance” last year: an oak tree ceremoniously planted in the manicured lawns of the White House by both leaders.

Macron, on a state visit to the US at the time, tweeted that the sapling would be “a reminder … of these ties that bind us” and the “tenacity of the friendship” of the two nations. From little acorns, great transatlantic ties would take root and grow, was the message.

Now, just as symbolically with relations strained between the two, the oak tree has reportedly died.

Le Monde reported its demise last week as the two presidents met in Caen for the 75th anniversary of the D-day landings, saying it was a “metaphor for a relationship that isn’t what it was”.

Rick Wilson was right. Everything Trump touches dies.


