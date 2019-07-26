Entertainment
C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Radar Brothers

...and head like a moon
By Dale Merrill

Anyone going to try to make it to the lake this weekend. Here's to hoping it's soothing and not too ominous. This 2002 song from the Radar Brothers has a spaciousness that seems to adhere to both.

What are you listening to tonight?


