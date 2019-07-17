Eric Trump Rants: '95% Of Country Is Behind My Dad!'

The stupid doesn't fall far from the tree or the Orange Julius.

Eric Trump joined Fox and Friends this morning and sounded like he's been heavily coached by Kellyanne Conway.

He threw out as much misinformation, distortions and lies in a couple of minutes as any of Trump's best television surrogates can.

The three-headed propaganda team from Fox were simply outraged that House Democrats passed a resolution denouncing Trump's racist tweets and were "personally offended."

When asked for his response, Eric launched into the usual conservative tirade -- which is to refute their outright racism even though they continually make and take racist actions.

Eric went on a Stepford Wives rant that epitomizes today's Republican party but which he tries to transfer to the Democrats.

"If anybody thinks differently than them, if anybody looks different than them-- if anybody acts different-- if anybody has different beliefs or thoughts,..."

"What do they do? 'You're a racist, you're a racist,'" he squealed.

If the shoe fits, Eric.

Steve Doocy then set up Eric with a softball and said, "But Eric, it got started with your dad’s tweet about ‘go back'”

Doocy continued, "Was that appropriate? Some Republicans are saying yeah I wish he wouldn’t…”

Eric Trump quickly replied, "I love the tweet, if you don’t love our country, get out. - leave.”

That's exactly what the KKK believe too and so does Trump's base of supporters.

By the way, who gets to decide who loves America?

"We are blessed to live in this country. If you are not happy about it, I like his message, leave."

Spoken like a true authoritarian.

It goes both ways!



ACA is the law! If you don't like it, you can leave!



Gay Marriage is the law! If you don't like it, you can leave!



Abortion is legal! If you don't like it, you can leave! — Kevin Johnson (@oneKevinJohnson) July 15, 2019

Eric said, “My father is in there, and he’s fighting every single day. And he has to fight against the media. He has to fight against these lunatics. And guys, I’m telling you, 95 percent of this country is behind him in this message. I mean, people love this nation.”

↓ Story continues below ↓

Trump has had dismal approval ratings and even with a rise in support from Republicans, there is no data to support Eric's story as truthful.

Except that if he saying it, you must believe him. Why would he lie, right?

Loving America is not the issue but that's all they have.

Jingoism, white nationalism, anti-immigrant, anti-foreign allies, anti-NATO, but pro-Putin and pro-Kim Jong-un.