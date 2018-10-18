Do Fox And Friends Viewers Actually Believe Eric Trump?

Does Eric Trump even know he's lying? Hard to tell.

Does the Fox News audience know he's lying? Doesn't matter.

This is a puppet show, where Donald Trump's not very smart son defends his dad with the same lies his dad tells. And the Fox and Friends puppets nod and thank him.

Fox News is there to tell comfortable lies to comfortable people.

Transcript via Media Matters:

BRIAN KILMEADE (CO-HOST): Every time there's an international incident, they say, well, the president is too nice to Vladimir Putin, that's because he has so many investments in Russia. Then he says, he's too open to letting this investigation play out, that's because he has investments in Saudi Arabia. You're running the Trump Organization. What's the reality? ERIC TRUMP (DONALD TRUMP'S SON): There's zero investments in Russia, there's zero investments in Saudi. We have absolutely nothing to do with those countries, and, by the way, my father's been tougher on Russia than, probably, any human being in the world. That's what happens when you give offensive weapons to Ukraine, right? Obama never did that.

Of course, it's not what Trump owns in Russia and Saudi. It's what they own at Trump Tower.

Wait until the world finds out Manafort will testify under oath that he modified the Ukraine plank in the Republican platform as proof to his loan-masters that he could influence party policy.

That said, I doubt Eric Trump will ever be under oath with Mueller. The prosecutors can't be sure he knows what "truth" is.