Fox Admits The Next President Must Cut The Deficit

If you watched any Fox News and Fox Business Network coverage throughout Obama's presidency you heard the propaganda networks constantly attack his economic agenda. First, they were adamantly against Obama's efforts to try and salvage what was left of the American economy with the stimulus package in 2009 -- because it added to the federal deficit.

And then as the economy slowly recovered and the stock market soared from 6000 points to 19,000 points, pundits like Stuart Varney and Charles Payne constantly attacked the Federal Reserve keeping the rates low and claimed were heading for another financial Armageddon, including massive inflation.

Now that Trump piggybacked off of Obama's stampeding economy, federal deficits are no longer important.

Fox Business Network's Stuart Varney and Charles Payne joined Fox and Friends to fearmonger their audience. They've got their script down pat: "If America elects a Democratic politician to the presidency then 'your 401K will be destroyed!!!1!'"

Brian Kilmeade then mentioned the trillion-dollar deficit Trump added to the economy with his GOP Tax Scam.

"By the way, we're a country right now with, despite the success, running a huge deficit; $1 trillion we are heading to," Kilmeade said.

Varney grunted, "Yes."

Kilmeade continued, "So someone, the next politician, the next president, has got to do this hard thing of saying we have to tighten our belts and cut spending. It's hard to get re-elected when you cut spending, but you have to educate the American people what we're up against."

Charles Payne then responded, "No, neither party is really talking about it too much, unfortunately. Let's be quite honest about that."

Too bad many Republicans refuse to be honest about anything Donald Trump and his administration do.

But their message to the Republican party and conservatives alike is the national debt is somebody else's problem as long as Trump is in office.