The House Judiciary Committee voted to authorize subpoenas for 12 people mentioned in Mr. Mueller’s report, including The Russian Usurper’s Fratsputin, Jared Kushner, and former AG Jefferson Beauregard ‘Stonewall’ Sessions III, as well as current and former administration officials who were responsible for the “zero-tolerance” immigration policy.

I expect to hear a eff’ing lot about the 5th Amendment, and speculation about prznintial pardons. I hope Nadler has some Law-fu to compel them to testify, because I’m not confident that this will be anything but Sessions-style stonewalling.

So far, Nadler has ONLY issued 3 of the 17 subpoenas the committee has authorized. What the—and I add in all sincerity—eff, man!

Crossposted with permission from Mock Paper Scissors.