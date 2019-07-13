Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Little Kremlin-on-the-Potomac

How about getting a move on regarding these subpoenas, House Dems?
By Tengrain
Little Kremlin-on-the-Potomac
Image from: Flickr

The House Judiciary Committee voted to authorize subpoenas for 12 people mentioned in Mr. Mueller’s report, including The Russian Usurper’s Fratsputin, Jared Kushner, and former AG Jefferson Beauregard ‘Stonewall’ Sessions III, as well as current and former administration officials who were responsible for the “zero-tolerance” immigration policy.

I expect to hear a eff’ing lot about the 5th Amendment, and speculation about prznintial pardons. I hope Nadler has some Law-fu to compel them to testify, because I’m not confident that this will be anything but Sessions-style stonewalling.

So far, Nadler has ONLY issued 3 of the 17 subpoenas the committee has authorized. What the—and I add in all sincerity—eff, man!

Crossposted with permission from Mock Paper Scissors.


More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.