Malcolm Nance Issues A Blistering Warning About Election 2020

Malcolm Nance lays out a dire warning for not only out country, but for the world. If we do not defeat Trump in 2020, we may never have another election again. It is really that plain and simple.

Putin, through implanting Trump (as well as other right wing nationalists throughout Europe), has eroded democracy worldwide. He is replacing our western democratic views with an extremist, alt--Right, white nationalist view that echoes Nazi Germany. This is happening not only here, but notably in Hungary and Poland, which has been through this already in the 1930's.

NANCE: Yes, I hate to have to whip out my credentials. That book which I wrote a year ago is mainly about Putin's purchasing and restructuring all of right wing Europe into vassal states that supports Russia. We are now seeing evidence coming out, they had an audio recording and events secretly taking Russian's money and Russian positions. He actually said in the recording that "Europe needs to align with Russia for their own protection and sovereignty". These people are not playing games. It is an axis of autocracy. Jason Johnson, this whole thing of hydra from "Captain America," it is real. These people are a multi-headed political body throughout Europe that are working with the Trump administration extremely closely. One last thing, Joy, we are about to undergo a structural fracturing in the United States and everybody at MSNBC has this discussion about these thing in the context of politics, these people are not looking at this in the context of politics. When I was at Auschwitz, I sat down with woman from Rwanda and a young man from Cambodia and a survivor from Auschwitz, and they see the same structural failures happening in the United States, that he keep on asking me "what is our malfunction." We need to correct this quickly. If this election coming up in 2020 fails, it may fail for the last time.

2020. Vote blue, no matter who.