Stephanie Ruhle: So Who Was Epstein's Plea Deal Designed To Protect?

"You mentioned, Stephanie, that there was immunity given to co-conspirators out of the Florida case, which is incredible. anything like that happening.

Why would that happen? What's the reasoning? Help us understand. Why would you give immunity to the co-conspirators. If I'm Acosta, what would be my motivation to do that?" Ruhle asked.

"I don't know other than to resolve the case and it sounds like he, Epstein, he very much had people he wanted to protect. So it was important that immunity be granted. It's highly unusual to grant immunity to others to resolve the case of a particular defendant.

"He's the defendant who was getting a lesser charge and only 13 months in jail. Why would you then sweeten the deal by helping him in giving immunity to these other people, from the standpoint of the law, why would the U.S. government want to do that?" Ruhle asked.

"Highly unusual. You know, there are bargaining positions and each side gives up something when they want to resolve a case. but to give up something relating to others is really unusual," McQuade said.

"And the involvement of the Public Corruption Unit in the Southern District of New York does, I think, at least raises the question of are there co-conspirators that might be on the horizon who are public officials. And I think that, as Cynthia said, we may or may not find that out today. My guess is not. That this will be s a tailored charge just to get Epstein in the door, to get him a lawyer and to get talking about whether he wants to cooperate, whether he will provide names."