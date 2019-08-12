Politics
Byron York Concern Trolls Democrats On Age

Yes he mentions that Trump is 74. But he doesn't mention one lie or gaffe that Trump has made while in office? Or his "executive time" schedule?
By Frances Langum
Byron York should tend to his own party's garden.

Documenting the ages of Biden, Sanders, and Warren and adding Trump to the mix without comparing the performances of the individuals is flat-out trolling. He appeared on Fox to re-state his Washington Examiner column, "Why is the presidential field so old?"

Donald Trump engages in Crazy Uncle Liberty conspiracy theories, sets aside hours a day to watch Fox News, and golfs more than he legislates. He fails to speak clearly with an alarming frequency, and "misreads" the teleprompter on a regular basis.

Byron never answers the question asked in the title of his column, but I did back in 2010. Yes, I myself have written before on the need for more retirements, not less, in politics.

I don't want anyone to think I'm being ageist here, though I actually think it's an ageist thing on the part of boomers to keep these (pardon the expression) fossils in office. One always feels younger if the leadership of your country is older than you. A large part of the susceptibility of seniors to distrust Obama has to do with him being in his forties, I'm sure.

And why would a body of (mostly) men who continue to get Federal Employee health insurance see the urgency of a Medicare buy-in for people under sixty five?

Byron York is looking for a reason to tear down the top-tier Democratic field. (see also last week's Byron York column, "Never Trump quandary: When you want Trump to lose but can't bear his Democratic opponents") With Donald Trump in office, using age, and "infirmity" in the form of gaffes, just ain't gonna cut it.


