Border Patrol Becky Deports Palestinian Harvard Hope Scholar

In the today's episode of the Administration's "We Hate Brown People" Chronicles, we have the Customs and Border Protection officers exercising complete totalitarian control over a young Palestinian student's life. One who had every legal right to enter the country, but was instead turned away and sent back to Lebanon. Ismail Ajjawi earned that right with a scholarship to Harvard University, but Border Patrol Becky decided she didn't like the looks of Ajjawi, or the fact that a brown person was entering 'Murica, and if she was able to find a way to stop it, by god, she was gonna stop it.
Chris Hayes reported that Ajjawi was detained at Logan Airport by the CBP officer, who demanded access to his laptop, and after searching the computer for five — FIVE! — hours, came back to him screaming about some social media postings. Not HIS postings, mind you. Postings of his friends, and posts with which he hadn't even interacted in the slightest. But some of his friends had posted viewpoints that were critical of the U.S., and THAT was enough for this officer to deny him entry and send him back to Lebanon, even though he had earned a scholarship to Harvard University.
Harvard is working with his family and the "appropriate authorities" to get the student back, and remedy this egregious abuse of power on the part of white supremacists gone wild. But Chris Hayes asked exactly the right questions, and he ended with a quote from Faiza Patel (of the Brennan Center) which should send shivers down your spine.