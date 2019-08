Happy 80th birthday to Billy Joe Shaver. He may not have had a big hit himself with any of the songs he wrote but versions done by Waylon, Wilile and Elvis did pretty good on the charts.

Here's on from his debut album, 1973s Old Five and Dimers Like Me. "Black Rose" was the third single off the album. It didnot break into the top 100.

What are you listening to tonight?