Mention the name Roddy Bottum to the average hard rock/alt-metal fan and they may recognize his name as the keyboard player in Faith No More. Mention his name to a fan of indie-pop music though and they'll be familiar with him guitarist and co-lead vocalist of Imperial Teen.

It's been about seven years since Imperial Teen had a new album. Until this summer that is when their latest Now We Are Timeless was released.

What are you listening to tonight?