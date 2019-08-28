C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Sheer Mag

Philidelphia combo Sheer Mag have never shied away from showing affection towards AOR of the 70s and 80s. Doing things on a DIY scale and having a penchant for a slightly blown out and DIY sound though, radio stations that still dabble in a format of that sort have acted oblivious about the band.

That might change with their brand new album. It's a bit slicker than some of their previous stuff but they do know how to craft a hook that even when coming out of a tinny, cheap speaker, can still grab a hold of your average rock fan. That and singer Tina Halladay can sure belt out a tune.

What are you listening to tonight?