Entertainment
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Sheer Mag

Looking up at being down
By Dale Merrill

Philidelphia combo Sheer Mag have never shied away from showing affection towards AOR of the 70s and 80s. Doing things on a DIY scale and having a penchant for a slightly blown out and DIY sound though, radio stations that still dabble in a format of that sort have acted oblivious about the band.

That might change with their brand new album. It's a bit slicker than some of their previous stuff but they do know how to craft a hook that even when coming out of a tinny, cheap speaker, can still grab a hold of your average rock fan. That and singer Tina Halladay can sure belt out a tune.

What are you listening to tonight?


More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.