Entertainment
8/16/19 8:00pm
Read time: 0 minutes
Comments
Colbert Claps For Hickenlooper
Hickenlooper will run for Senate and Colbert applauds his decision. (open thread)
By
Frances Langum
Stay for Stephen Colbert's name for Jeff Bezos. Not safe for work.
Open thread below...
