David Koch, Dead

Since I was raised not to say anything bad about the recently deceased, I'll refrain from saying anything at all here.

Source: NBC News

David Koch, billionaire conservative activist and philanthropist, has died. He was 79.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my brother David," Charles Koch said in a statement Friday. "Anyone who worked with David surely experienced his giant personality and passion for life."

David and Charles co-owned Koch Industries, a Kansas-based energy and chemical company, since 1983. David stepped down from running the Koch organization last year due to declining health.

The brothers tied as 11th richest in the world in a ranking by Forbes.

With the billions from their business, the Koch brothers helped to build a massive conservative network of donors for organizations that work to mobilize voters and sway elected officials in support of libertarian-leaning economic policies.

The network, led by the nonprofit Americans for Prosperity, has spent more than $1 billion over the past several elections to support candidates that adhere to their free-market, small government libertarian ideals.