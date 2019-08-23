Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

David Koch, Dead

He and his brother built a massive conservative network.
By Scarce
1 hour ago by Scarce
Views:

Since I was raised not to say anything bad about the recently deceased, I'll refrain from saying anything at all here.

Source: NBC News

David Koch, billionaire conservative activist and philanthropist, has died. He was 79.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my brother David," Charles Koch said in a statement Friday. "Anyone who worked with David surely experienced his giant personality and passion for life."

David and Charles co-owned Koch Industries, a Kansas-based energy and chemical company, since 1983. David stepped down from running the Koch organization last year due to declining health.

The brothers tied as 11th richest in the world in a ranking by Forbes.

With the billions from their business, the Koch brothers helped to build a massive conservative network of donors for organizations that work to mobilize voters and sway elected officials in support of libertarian-leaning economic policies.

The network, led by the nonprofit Americans for Prosperity, has spent more than $1 billion over the past several elections to support candidates that adhere to their free-market, small government libertarian ideals.


More C&L Coverage

Friday Flashback: The Tea Party Goes To London

Friday Flashback: The Tea Party Goes To London

In February of this year, Brendan Steinhauser of FreedomWorks posted his thoughts on the tea party movement's past, present and future. Part of his post concerned the 'mainstreaming' of what was formerly presented as a populist [...]
Sep 10, 2010
By Karoli Kuns

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.