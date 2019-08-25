Fox Hosts Accuse Media Of Hyping Recession Fears Just Before Admitting The Trade War Might Cause 'Short-Term Pain'

Trump's favorite propaganda network can't seem to get their talking points straight on whether or not Dear Leader and his trade war with China is going to cause a recession or not. This Saturday, Watters World host Jesse Watters and his guest, Fox Business host Lou Dobbs, attacked Democrats and the media for supposedly hyping fears over the possibility of a recession just prior to admitting that Trump's tariffs might be causing some "short-term pain" for the United States.

Watters played two clips — one of left-wing comedian Bill Maher openly rooting for a recession, the other an MSNBC report that pointed to slowing economic growth and that recessions are a natural part of the economic cycle — as proof that their is a broad campaign to undermine the economy under Trump.

“The Democratic Party in order to win, they’re trying to cause a recession. Russia didn’t work. Mueller didn’t work. And now we have the fake recession that they’re trying to create,” Watters said. “These people are sick. They are. And it’s really stunning.”

“They don’t care,” agreed guest and Fox Business host Lou Dobbs. “They’re not about the truth and that’s what — I find it frustrating I don’t know about you. But the left doesn’t really care about truth here. They’re not only distorting reality and not operating with integrity that is fundamental to our craft. They are outright lying.”

But just minutes later, when Dobbs began to bring up the fact that the bond yield curve has inverted — a fiscal precursor to every recession in the past 50 years — Watters quickly cut him off.

We don’t say, we can’t say yield curve on Watters World,” he interjected.

Watters then pivoted to Trump’s “I am the chosen one” comment made earlier in the week after the press asked him about the volatility caused by his trade war with China. And in doing so, Watters backed into admitting what many economists are saying: Trump’s ongoing tit-for-tat tariff fight with China does threaten the nation’s economic health.