NRA Discussed Buying A $6mil Mansion For Wayne LaPierre In 2018

The NRA is not a din of corruption, no sirree. And Wayne LaPierre is an honorable man.

Source: Washington Post

Documents indicate that the National Rifle Association planned to purchase a luxury mansion in the Dallas area last year for the use of chief executive Wayne LaPierre, according to two people familiar with the records.

The discussions about the roughly $6 million purchase, which was not completed, are now under scrutiny by New York investigators. The transaction was slated to be made through a corporate entity that received a wire of tens of thousands of dollars from the NRA in 2018, according to the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the ongoing investigation.

The New York attorney general’s office is now examining the plan for an NRA-financed mansion as part of its ongoing investigation into the gun lobby’s tax-exempt status, in which it has subpoenaed the group’s financial records, the people said.

A spokesperson for New York Attorney General Letitia James declined to comment.

One property that was considered, according to a person familiar with the plans, was a 10,000-square-foot French country estate with lakefront and golf course views.

The four-bedroom, nine-bath home in a gated golf course community northwest of Dallas resembles a French chateau, with a stately boxwood-lined drive, a formal courtyard, vaulted ceilings and an antique marble fireplace, according to its online real estate listing.