Media Bites
Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Let's see who is framing the debate this week, shall we?
By Nicole Belle

It has been a really crappy week. It's been hard to not sink into morose despair on the state of the country when we see dozens of people killed in mass shootings and the best the media can do is have yet another segment on whether Donald Trump is a white nationalist/supremacist/racist. (Easy answer: Yes. Yes, he is. Let's stop debating it now.) So this morning, I want to remind you of things that are fantastic.

Simone Biles is fantastic. I think I might believe someone if they told me she was a superhero, the way she flies across that mat. That double double dismount? Absolutely superhuman.

Little brothers singing to their baby sisters are fantastic.

Whatever this is...is fantastic

Pictures of pets are fantastic

Baths are fantastic

There are beautiful and wondrous things all around us. Small miracles walk among us. There is art and music that can sustain us in dark times. Food and drink that fill our senses and drown out the ugliness. And there's nothing wrong with embracing those things when the onslaught of awfulness gets too much.

So this morning, rather than telling us anything you see on the Sunday shows (because, I promise you, no new conversations will be had under Chuck Todd's watch), share with the community those amazing, fantastic, beautiful things that sustain you right now.

ABC's "This Week" — Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J; Pierre Thomas; Christian Picciolini; and Mary McCord. Panel: Chris Christie, Rahm Emanuel, Sara Fagen and Patrick Gaspard.

NBC's "Meet the Press" — Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif.; acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan. Panel: Bob Costa, Hugh Hewitt, Maria Teresa Kumar and Kristen Welker.


CBS' "Face the Nation" — Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Kirsten Gillibrand, D-NY and Michael Bennet, D-Colo.; Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La.; former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg. Panel: Ed O'Keefe, Shawna Thomas, and Gerald Seib.

CNN's "State of the Union" — Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke, D-Texas; Booker; acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan. Panel: Mitch Landrieu, Mia Love, Xochitl Hinojosa and Adolfo Franco.

CNN's "Reliable Sources" — Tim Archuleta, Enrique Acevedo and Jackie Kucinich; Noah Schachtman; Carole Cadwalladr; Julia Angwin; Mark Brown. John Avlon hosts.

"Fox News Sunday" — Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio; White House counselor Kellyanne Conway. Panel: Charlie Hurt, Howard Kurtz, Donna Brazile and Kristen Soltis Anderson. Bill Hemmer hosts.

Take care of yourself this week.

