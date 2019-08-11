Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

It has been a really crappy week. It's been hard to not sink into morose despair on the state of the country when we see dozens of people killed in mass shootings and the best the media can do is have yet another segment on whether Donald Trump is a white nationalist/supremacist/racist. (Easy answer: Yes. Yes, he is. Let's stop debating it now.) So this morning, I want to remind you of things that are fantastic.

Simone Biles is fantastic. I think I might believe someone if they told me she was a superhero, the way she flies across that mat. That double double dismount? Absolutely superhuman.

Little brothers singing to their baby sisters are fantastic.

This 6-year-old boy sings “Brown Skin Girl” by Beyonce/wizzy to his baby sister ❤️



So lite 😍😍



pic.twitter.com/ssw3H1741X — DEMAGOGUE .🔺senior advocat🎓 (@von_Bismack) August 10, 2019

Whatever this is...is fantastic

Pictures of pets are fantastic

Mickie before and after telling him he's handsome. pic.twitter.com/eYOIoxouaL — Cute Emergency (@CuteEmergency) August 11, 2019

Baths are fantastic

When dad is in charge of bath time! pic.twitter.com/pucGDraH4v — Kevin W. (@Brink_Thinker) August 10, 2019

There are beautiful and wondrous things all around us. Small miracles walk among us. There is art and music that can sustain us in dark times. Food and drink that fill our senses and drown out the ugliness. And there's nothing wrong with embracing those things when the onslaught of awfulness gets too much.

So this morning, rather than telling us anything you see on the Sunday shows (because, I promise you, no new conversations will be had under Chuck Todd's watch), share with the community those amazing, fantastic, beautiful things that sustain you right now.

Take care of yourself this week.