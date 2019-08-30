Trump 2015 Versus Today Shows 'Yuge' Difference

The (so-called in this case) presidency takes a toll.

Every president has aged during their time in office, more than a person with a normal job would.

Aaron Rupar posted this video to Twitter this morning, and the difference between the two time periods couldn't be more stark.

2015 Trump is speaking quickly, moving his hands, looking out at the crowd.

2019 Trump is, what, reading? It doesn't appear he is. He appears to be attempting to riff apart from a written speech, and failing.

Crooks and Liars does not have medical experts on staff, but the White House does. Apart from Donald Trump's "greatest ever health, perfect like no other, the best" health report from his paid quack doctor, we aren't given an honest report of this so-called president's actual health.

This is one of many things that must be codified into law once Republicans are out of office forever.