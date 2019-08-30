Trump Gets His Own Unflattering Statue In Slovenia

Melania's 'Scarecrow" statue went up a few months ago, and now there's one of Donald. I'd say the raised fist is a dead giveaway about the artist's intentions, wouldn't you?

Source: Washington Post

President Donald Trump finally has a monument in Slovenia, his wife’s home country.

A wooden statue, nearly 25 feet tall, has suddenly popped up on private land in the village of Sela pri Kamniku, about 20 miles northeast of the capital, Ljubljana. The president may not like it, though.

The statue depicts Trump in a blue suit and a bright red tie, standing with a fierce look in his blue eyes, his right arm raised straight up in the air with a clenched fist.

With a square head and jaw, the Trump statue looks almost like a Christmas nutcracker, or maybe a Presidential Pez. It also appears to be a work in progress, with an extension ladder still propped up against the statue’s head Wednesday and scrap lumber piled nearby.

...

The man who designed it, who was interviewed on local television station Kanal A but not identified by name, said it was meant to show Mr Trump in the style of Superman, or the Statue of Liberty.

The image may not be entirely flattering. The artist, who was helped in the construction by a group of local young people, said in the TV interview that the statue was “a provocation, because the world is full of populism.”

Igor Omerza, a former member of the Slovenian parliament and an author who has written about Melania Trump, spotted the statue Wednesday morning. He said it could be interpreted many ways – the raised hand of Lady Liberty or the iron fist of a populist dictator.