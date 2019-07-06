'Scarecrow' Statue Of Melania Trump Unveiled In Slovenia

A statue was unveiled near the hometown of Melania Trump in Slovenia this week. Many reviews compared the chainsaw-carved statue to having the appearance of a scarecrow or a 'smurfette'.

Source: The Guardian

After Melania cake, Melania honey and even Melania slippers, the Slovenian home town of the US first lady will now boast a statue of its most famous daughter – albeit one that has faced decidedly mixed reviews.

The life-size statue on the outskirts of Sevnica was inaugurated on Friday and is the brainchild of the 39-year-old American conceptual artist Brad Downey, who says it’s the first monument anywhere dedicated to the wife of Donald Trump.

The sculpture was carved into a tree using a chainsaw and depicts Melania Trump in a blue dress and raising her left hand in a waving gesture, emulating a pose she struck at her husband’s 2017 inauguration.

Its somewhat naive style has led some critics on social media to brand it a “scarecrow”.

“I can understand why people might think that this falls short as a description of her physical appearance,” Downey told AFP, but insisted that he found the end result “absolutely beautiful”.