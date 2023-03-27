The Art Of Compromise And The Compromise Of Art

A possible solution so that even the anti-woke MAGAts can still look at Michelangelo's David.
The Art Of Compromise And The Compromise Of Art
Credit: @Tarquin_Helmet
By Chris capper LiebenthalMarch 27, 2023

When one thinks about it, this kerfuffle in Florida about a school principal being fired because the kids were "exposed" to Michelangelo's David is a prime example of the cognitive dissonance that right wingers go through every day of their miserable lives. Because these are the same people that will get all red in the face and start tossing spittle and vitriol if anyone dares to bad mouth Melania Trump, who had posed in the nude.

So, tweeter @Tarquin_Helmet came up with this compromise:

Let's see what they have to say about that!

Open thread below...

