'Sweep Your Own House First': Twitter Notes Trump's Tweets As Melania Preaches Against Cyberbullying

So today Melania Trump spoke at an anti-cyberbullying event, accompanied by a panel of blond white women straight out of Fox News central casting?

First lady Melania Trump speaks out against cyberbullying as part of her Be Best campaign, warning against "destructive and harmful" uses of social media https://t.co/ZaDPTYfZm9 pic.twitter.com/O8VgZV1qIX — CNN (@CNN) August 20, 2018

Twitter noticed the contrast between FLOTUS's "activism" and her husband's "activity." From today alone, it's bad.

Just 6 today. Tell me again about the plan from the #CyberbullyingSummit pic.twitter.com/VsNojZj1kE — Fozia Khan (@fkeskew) August 20, 2018

The most generous take would be to say that Melania is genuinely trying to right the wrong her husband does every day and is unable to do so directly. Many of us who survived mentally abusive marriages feel our senses tingling when observing (granted from a distance) the Trump marriage.

But Charles Blow says it's a good cop/bad cop act:

Does this woman understand that we are not buying this good cop/bad cop act? Your HUSBAND is the cyber bully! As the old folks used to say, “sweep around your own front door before you try to sweep around mine.” https://t.co/kFfIZWGP04 — Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) August 20, 2018

No matter the take, the enabling by the Trump White House for whatever this is needs to stop, one way or another. Get Melania off the stage with this shallow nonsense, or get her husband off Twitter.

Is married to one of the world’s worst cyber bullies. He makes up lies and launches character assassinations against dedicated public servants while he commits obstruction & human rights violations.#TrumpCrimeFamily #Resist pic.twitter.com/BShwOYbAX2 — A.Silver-MeMEs & GIFs (@SilverAdie) August 20, 2018

.@FLOTUS when you have a vicious, childish, lying husband that quickly attacks and name calls his critics, your #BeBest campaign falls on deaf ears. Even worse, it makes you look incompetent and even more feckless than Ivanka! #CyberbullyingSummit — stantampa (@stantampa) August 20, 2018

I wish @Flotus would stand up at the #CyberbullyingSummit & call out all the harm @realDonaldTrump has done and is doing with his constant cyberbullying. Others, especially minors, will simply point to @POTUS's tweets & shrug, "Don't give me that 'Do as I say, not as I do' BS."

