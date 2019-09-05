Billionaires At Burning Man

Here’s Ray Dalio, the founder of the world’s largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, whose personal worth hovers somewhere around $17B Ameros.
Jeff Taylor is the founder of job website Monster.com and current senior executive at Bridgewater.
This year Dalio reportedly “earned” $2B Ameros (insert Fran Lebowitz quip here).
You may recall Dalio worrying that his fellow, well-marbled plutocrats might be first up against the wall due to the “widening income/wealth/opportunity gaps that pose existential threats to the United States,” which, you know, typically “manifests itself in the form of…revolutions of one sort or another.” Pass the barbecue sauce, please.
We wonder if he arrived by his personal helicopter launched from his 180-foot yacht.
Published with permission of Mock Paper Scissors