Business
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Billionaires At Burning Man

Alternative title: Wall Street in the desert.
By Tengrain

Here’s Ray Dalio, the founder of the world’s largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, whose personal worth hovers somewhere around $17B Ameros.

Jeff Taylor is the founder of job website Monster.com and current senior executive at Bridgewater.

This year Dalio reportedly “earned” $2B Ameros (insert Fran Lebowitz quip here).

You may recall Dalio worrying that his fellow, well-marbled plutocrats might be first up against the wall due to the “widening income/wealth/opportunity gaps that pose existential threats to the United States,” which, you know, typically “manifests itself in the form of…revolutions of one sort or another.” Pass the barbecue sauce, please.

We wonder if he arrived by his personal helicopter launched from his 180-foot yacht.

Published with permission of Mock Paper Scissors


More C&L Coverage

C&L's Late Nite Music Club With The Doors

C&L's Late Nite Music Club With The Doors

Here's a post-Morrison tune from The Doors, which isn't something you hear very often, at least not on the radio. In this song, keyboardist Ray Manzarek takes on the vocal duties, and while a little campy with his delivery, it works [...]
Oct 26, 2013
By Ryan Pressman

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.