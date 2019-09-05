Billionaires At Burning Man

Here’s Ray Dalio, the founder of the world’s largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, whose personal worth hovers somewhere around $17B Ameros.

Just back from Burning Man. Reminds me of Woodstock with better art (installations) and less good music. What a great vibe and what amazing creativity!



Photo is with my pal and coworker Jeff Taylor at his great music camp Root Society. If you go next year, 1-5am is best. pic.twitter.com/ua5UIbRlxo — Ray Dalio (@RayDalio) September 2, 2019

Jeff Taylor is the founder of job website Monster.com and current senior executive at Bridgewater.

This year Dalio reportedly “earned” $2B Ameros (insert Fran Lebowitz quip here).

You may recall Dalio worrying that his fellow, well-marbled plutocrats might be first up against the wall due to the “widening income/wealth/opportunity gaps that pose existential threats to the United States,” which, you know, typically “manifests itself in the form of…revolutions of one sort or another.” Pass the barbecue sauce, please.

We wonder if he arrived by his personal helicopter launched from his 180-foot yacht.

