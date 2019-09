The autumn equinox starts on Monday. Let's all enjoy this weekend then because it is the last summer one for the year.

A good way to do it is to turn up this one from the latest Bleached album. Their 3rd LP, Don't You Think You've Had Enough?, finds sisters Jessie and Jennifer Clavin making music from a point of clarity both figuratively and literally as it's their first LP written from a place of sobriety.

What are you listening to tonight?