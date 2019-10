Over his last few albums, it seemed that freaky folkster Devendra Banhart, had either lost his focus or was focusing on too many things to make a solid album from start to end.

Entering his forties though has seemed to have him taking stock. Not only to where he has been but to where he is going. His recently released album, Ma, brings it all that into the gauzy focus his finer moments have had, making it his finest record in over a decade.

