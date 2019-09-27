C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Wire

With September 2019 coming to a close, I just realized that I had not yet mentioned that one of the most pivotal albums of the post-punk era was released forty years ago this month.

Wire's second album, 154, finds the band adventuring father out from the minimalist and fidgety sound of their debut Pink Flag. Fuller song structures, slower tempos, dabbling in guitar effects and experimenting more in audio treatments, 154 set a path the band would continue to follow on their 3rd full length Chair Missing.

What are you listening to tonight?