Howie Kurtz Whines About Jorge Ramos 'Bias' During Debate

Howie Kurtz is very upset that Jorge Ramos was "allowed" to express his passion for the immigration issue during last week's Democratic debate.

I'm shocked that Fox News "allowed" Howie to cover this issue without mentioning that the debate was co-sponsored by Univision. That's why Jorge Ramos was on the panel, Howie.

About 12.9 million viewers watched the debate on ABC, and 1.1 million on Univision. ABC says that the debate was the most-watched non-sports program of the night. https://t.co/cnj51rfVeA — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) September 14, 2019

Also, it's adorable to watch Howie Kurtz defend the Obama administration on deportations.

But panelist Jeanne Zaino is right: independent organizations like The League of Women Voters should be hosting the debates, not the for-profit cable news outlets. Cable News will hire those who create sparks rather than illuminate.