Howie Kurtz Whines About Jorge Ramos 'Bias' During Debate

Still upset about being shut out of Democratic debates at Fox.
By Frances Langum
4 hours ago
Howie Kurtz is very upset that Jorge Ramos was "allowed" to express his passion for the immigration issue during last week's Democratic debate.

I'm shocked that Fox News "allowed" Howie to cover this issue without mentioning that the debate was co-sponsored by Univision. That's why Jorge Ramos was on the panel, Howie.

Also, it's adorable to watch Howie Kurtz defend the Obama administration on deportations.

But panelist Jeanne Zaino is right: independent organizations like The League of Women Voters should be hosting the debates, not the for-profit cable news outlets. Cable News will hire those who create sparks rather than illuminate.


