Huckabee Sanders: Mass Shootings 'Not As Much A Gun Issue' As A 'Moral Issue'

Former Trump spokes-liar Sarah Huckabee Sanders has moved on from spewing propaganda for this corrupt administration from the podium in the White House briefing room to being paid by Fox "News" to do it instead. But she sure sounded like she was also working for the NRA when she rattled off a slew of their talking points on this Saturday's Justice with Jeanine Pirro.

According to Sanders, the way to solve mass shootings in America doesn't have anything to do with guns, or background checks. No, the real issue is liberal meanies kicking her and her ilk out of restaurants, and people who "don't value life" because they support a women having control over her own reproductive health.

PIRRO: When Congress comes back, there's going to be a lot of discussion about guns and just within the last 24 hours, CVS. WalMart, Kroger's, which I think is more a southern store, they're preventing people from coming in with guns, even in states where there are open carry laws. Does this help the discussion at all?

SANDERS: You know, I'm a parent. I have three young kids, and I think there's nothing more terrifying at some times than being a parent in the world that we live in today. You know, whether you drop your kids off at school, whether you're at a movie, a grocery store, a shopping mall, you want your kids to be safe. It's the number one thing you're trying to do is keep them safe.

So I'm always open and looking for ways that we can do that. Whether or not these actions, these companies are taking can change things, I don't know. But I do think we have to have a real discussion.

But I think the big part of the problem that we’re missing and one of the things that we’re not doing, is this is not as much a gun issue as it is a moral issue. We have to look for ways to bring this country together. We have to look for ways that we can have discussions and disagree with each other without being kicked out of restaurants, without fear of losing our job.

It all goes back to having respect for one other and I think we need to have a step back and not make this a gun issue, but this is a heart issue. It's whether or not we're going to teach our kids and raise our kids to respect one another, value one other people and value life. We're becoming a culture that no longer values life.

You look at some of the things that are happening right now and how some of the Democrats, some of the comments they've made about the pro-life community, we are not valuing life. And when we do that, we put, I think, everybody in jeopardy.

And so I think we have to really take a look at how we have this conversation. Make it less about guns, make it more about respect and treating each other the way that we would want to be treated.

PIRRO: If you're in Kroger's and you're with your kids and someone who is a criminal has an illegal gun, wouldn't you want to have a gun?

SANDERS: And that's one of the things that I think we're kind of looking at this from the wrong perspective. A lot of times it's not the people that are following the law that are doing these types of, you know, heinous crimes. Obviously I think everybody in this country would love to never see another mass shooting. And I think we have to look at that approach.

I mean, the idea that taking guns away from law-abiding citizen is going to help? I don't see that reducing -- but again, I think the best thing we can do is have some real conversations about why we have this problem in the first place.

It's not the guns. It is the people that are taking this action and we have to figure out how to bring those people back from those dark places.

PIRRO: Background checks? Is that going to help?

SANDERS: You know, I think we have to see what happens. I know that that's been a huge topic of discussion in Congress. But again, I think we have to stop looking to government to solve all of our problems.

So much of this needs to start at home. I need to do it with my kids and so does everybody else in America. We have to quit looking at government to solve every problem we have and start doing it more of that in our own homes.