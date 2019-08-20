Trump Changes His Tune AGAIN On Background Checks

Shep Smith identified a new wrinkle in Donald's ritual caving to Massacre Mitch and the NRA's gun lobby. When it comes to making it harder for angry white men with guns to mow down innocent people, whether they're buying school supplies, or buying garlic, or going to a bar, Trumpy just follows McTurtle and LaPew. But first, he always makes a big show of responding to the actual citizens who would rather not DIE or have their children die in their classrooms or a music festival — he pretends to want stronger gun laws.

SMITH: So, after first saying we need strong background checks, now the president says we already have them. New to the pattern. Remember, after the slaughter of innocent children at Parkland, it was: mass shooting happens/call for change erupts/President Trump says we need change/phone call from NRA/then nothing happens. But in this case, a new step along the rode to sameness. Back to John Roberts. John, massacre, demands for strong background checks, NRA phone call, nothing happens, but this time there's a new reason. We ALREADY HAVE strong background checks. That's new.

Yup. And John Roberts pointed out that even the call for stronger background checks this time around was a change for Trump, because had indicated last year that the two House bills that called for that very thing would see his veto pen. But now after the three mass shootings in a week (Gilroy, El Paso, and Dayton) he was in favor of strengthening background checks.

Suddenly, though, we already HAVE stronger background checks, see. THAT IS SO WEIRD! Did they suddenly pass stronger laws? Did we have laws he didn't know about because he is dumber than a bag of rocks? Worst of all, does that mean there's NOTHING to be done about the massacres? Not if you're Trump, Mitch McConnell, the NRA or a Republican. That's just how they like it. Clearly their right to own guns trumps anyone else's right to life. The Second Amendment outweighs the First with this alleged "right to life" crowd.

Smith nailed the essence of this administration's complicit complacency in his close.

SMITH: And absolutely NO discussion, anymore, of banning assault weapons.

↓ Story continues below ↓

I mean, hey. What would they get their kids for their 10th birthdays if we banned assault weapons???