NRA Lobbyist: Florida Law Would Take Away Birthday Rifles From 10-year-old Girls

Notorious NRA spokesperson Marion Hammer came out with this doozy as Florida prepares for a possible ban on assault weapons. There really are no limits to the depths with which these people will stoop.

Source: Newsweek

As Florida lawmakers prepare to vote an a potential ban of assault weapons next year, the National Rifle Association's (NRA) top lobbyist for the state said the law would affect children who, all of a sudden, could not shoot rifles on their birthdays.

Marion Hammer, the chief NRA lobbyist, met with a group of economists in Florida on Friday to oppose the proposed ban of assault weapons, according to Shareblue Media. She asked if a little girl who wanted to shoot a rifle with a pink stock would be convicted of a felony.

"How do you tell a 10-year-old little girl who got a Ruger 10/22 with a pink stock for her birthday that her rifle is an assault weapon and she has to turn it over to government or be arrested for felony possession?" Hammer asked at the meeting.

Hammer is one of the most influential gun lobbyists in the country, and Florida has been her turf for about four decades, according to The New Yorker.

Opponents of the proposed Florida ban, including the NRA and other gun advocate groups, say the law is too broad.