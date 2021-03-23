Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Biden Calls For Assault Weapons Ban In Wake Of Shootings

"It was a law for the longest time, and it brought down these mass killings." said the President.
By Frances Langum
31 min ago by Karoli Kuns
Views:

After the second mass killing via gun in a week, President Biden insisted that Congress take action on gun violence, and called for a ban on assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines.

"I got that done when I was a senator. It passed. It was a law for the longest time, and it brought down these mass killings. We should do it again," said the President. "We can close loopholes in our background check system, close the Charleston loophole. That's one of the best tools we have right now to prevent gun violence."

Biden also praised the Boulder police officer who lost his life in yesterday's shooting: "He thought he would be coming home to his family and seven children, but when the moment came, Officer Talley did not hesitate in his duty, making the ultimate sacrifice to save lives, that’s the definition of an American hero."

Biden noted that the issue of gun violence is not a partisan issue. Polls bear this out.

The City of Boulder banned assault weapons in the wake of the Parkland shooting in 2018. A judge lifted that ban based on a gun rights lawsuit TEN DAYS AGO. An AR15 was used in yesterday's mass murder.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Will 90% Of Us Be Heard On Gun Control?!

Will 90% Of Us Be Heard On Gun Control?!

Gun control. Will we ever get real gun control that sticks? #NoBillNoBreak & #NoFlyNoBuy showed Congress getting off their butts to sit on their butts! It was awesome to see. But is there a chance to actually get something done to save [...]
By Susie Sampson
comments
Jun 25, 2016

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team