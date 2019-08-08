Lawyers: El Paso Shooter's Mother Called Police Over Her Son's Weapon

Attorneys for the Crusius family say the shooter's mother called police weeks before the mass shootings, Anderson Cooper 360 reported last night.

"Anderson, this is from our investigative team. They were in touch with lawyers for the family of the suspect. Those lawyers are telling CNN tonight that in the weeks before the shooting, the suspect's mother called the police department in Allen, Texas, expressing concern that her son was purchasing an AK-type firearm. That's very likely a reference to an AK-47 designed to kill several people with one burst," reporter Brian Todd said.

"According to the lawyers, the mother was worried about his maturity level, his age and lack of experience regarding owning that kind of a firearm. The lawyers say she was not motivated out of concern that he posed any kind of a threat to anyone and it is not clear tonight whether that AK-type firearm was the same weapon used here in this Walmart shooting. But clearly the mother had enough concern in the weeks just before this shooting that she contacted the police department in his hometown of Allen, Texas."

A public safety officer told her that, given her description of the situation and the law, her son was legally entitled to own that firearm. The mother did not give her name or her son's name and the public safety officer did not ask for any additional information on this.

In many states, if his mother had said, "Look, I really think he's a threat," they might have been able to stop him. But she didn't. And this being Texas, who knows?