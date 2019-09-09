Todd Palin Files For Divorce On Grounds Of 'Incompatibility Of Temperament'

Splitsville. That's where Sarah and Todd Palin appear to be heading, if local reports are right.

Anchorage Daily News reports that Todd Palin has filed for divorce from Sarah, citing “incompatibility of temperament between the parties such that they find it impossible to live together as husband and wife." The Palins have been married for 31 years.

Alaska blogger Craig Medred observes:

Oh, well, then. So is it politics or something (someone???) else? Only the Palins know, I guess.