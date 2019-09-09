Todd Palin Files For Divorce On Grounds Of 'Incompatibility Of Temperament'

Splitsville. That's where Sarah and Todd Palin appear to be heading, if local reports are right.
Anchorage Daily News reports that Todd Palin has filed for divorce from Sarah, citing “incompatibility of temperament between the parties such that they find it impossible to live together as husband and wife." The Palins have been married for 31 years.
Alaska blogger Craig Medred observes:
A motorsport enthusiast, Todd was scheduled to appear with Sarah at a Sturgis, South Dakota motorcycle rally in early August, but was noticeably absent. Sarah said he was out flying around Alaska.
[...]
Sarah did not post again [on Twitter] until Aug. 6 when she popped up at the Buffalo Chip Sturgis Rally in South Dakota. A gathering of motorcycle enthusiasts, the Buffalo Chip bills itself as “the best party anywhere.”
Sarah’s two Twitter posts from Sturgis showed her in jeans and t-shirt arm in arm with two legends of motorsport, stock car racer Rusty Wallace and dragster driver Don Prudhomme.
Nothing has appeared on her Twitter feed since.
[...]
In a video interview, she also told KOTA Territory News she was looking to get back into politics with most of the children out of the house.
“It’s all a matter of timing,” she said, “and thankful (sic) that our youngest daughter, our fourth child, she just graduated high school. That kind of frees us up to be out and about.”
Oh, well, then. So is it politics or something (someone???) else? Only the Palins know, I guess.