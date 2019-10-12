AM Joy's Guest Shames Rudy Giuliani For Being Under Investigation By His Own Office

This morning, Joy Reid asked former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade how much trouble Giuliani is in now that it has been reported he is under investigation by federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York. That followed the recent arrest of two of his associates, charged with funneling foreign money into U.S. elections, and who, by the way, helped Giuliani investigate Joe Biden.

McQuade thought it very ominous for Giuliani that S.D.N.Y. U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman said “this investigation is continuing” in his statement about the arrests of the two associates. “That to me is a very strong signal that there are others under investigation, including Rudolph Giuliani,” she said.

Charged or not, the shame could be the hardest part for Giuliani. As Reid noted, before he became "America's mayor," Giuliani had Berman's job and was known for successfully prosecuting mobsters.

“It is really unfathomable that a prior U.S. attorney is being investigated by his office,” McQuade said. “The idea that any of us [former U.S. attorneys] would be investigated by our former offices would be about the worst thing that could happen to us.”

That, of course, assumes Giuliani has any shame.