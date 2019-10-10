C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Ivory Joe Hunter

This evening we observe the time appropriate for a late night music club song. It's also appropriate as the singer of it, Ivory Joe Hunter, was born on this day in 1914.

Billed as The Baron of the Boogie, Ivory Joe (the ivory part was not a nickname, it was his given one) made his first recording for Alan Lomax and the Library of Congress as a teenager, in 1933 and had his first R&B hit when "Blues at Sunrise" nade the charts in 1945.

In the 1950s, he not only continued writing and recording songs that charted on the R&B charts but, having written an estimated 7000 songs throughout his career, build a big fanbase in the country music world too.

Hunter died of complications due to lung cancer in 1974, at the age of 60, in Memphis, Tennessee.

What are you listening to tonight?